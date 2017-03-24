The Advance-Monticellonian

Jim Hall to serve 90 days in Drew County Detention Facility News Posted 03/22/2017 - 6:51am Jim Hall was arrested Monday by Drew County Sheriff's deputies after a court order was received by Sheriff Mark Gober from the Arkansas Court of Appeals denying Hall's latest motion. He has been sentenced to serve 90 days behind bars.

Jeremy Sparks Book Signing Book Signing , Go West , Jeremy Sparks , News Posted 02/24/2017 - 4:49pm Fountain Hill native and author Jeremy Sparks signs a copy of his new book, "Go West: 10 Principles that Guided My Cowboy Journey", for high school friend Paula Amos of Fountain Hill Friday night at the Southeast Arkansas Regional Library in Monticello. Sparks spoke the the crowd and answered question for about an hour then signed books and took photos with attendees. Sparks told the group that he launched the book here because "this is about South Arkansas having a celebration, we wanted...

Democrats nominate Anderson News Posted 02/16/2017 - 7:21am In what was likely the shortest meeting any of them could recall, members of the Demoratic Party of Drew County nominated Interim Monticello Mayor David Anderson to be the party’s candidate in the May 9 special mayoral election. Anderson and Independent Ronny Carr have now declared their intentions to fill out Zack Tucker’s unexpired term. Tucker, who was charged in late 2016 with abuse of office and tampering with public records, resigned as mayor in January as part of a plea bargain. DPDC...

Former DCSD fired News Posted 02/07/2017 - 11:27am A Drew County Sheriff's Deputy was terminated Thursday after being arrested for soliciting and abuse of office. See tomorrows Advance for more details.

Drew County political parties set convention meetings News Posted 02/01/2017 - 5:51am The Drew County Democrats and Republican parties have set dates to meet and choose their candidates for Mayor. The Republican party will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 7 at the Chamber of Commerce building on Gaines St. in Monticello. The Democratic party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at the Drew County Court House.

Honoring Raymond Hubbard News Posted 01/25/2017 - 6:33am In last nights City Council meeting, Mayor David Anderson presented retired councilman Raymond Hubbard with a plaque honoring his many years of service. See todays Advance for a tribute story.

Chamber of Commerce seeking nominations for Man and Woman of the Year News Posted 01/24/2017 - 6:26am The Monticello-Drew County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 2016 Man and Woman of the Year. The winners will be announced at the annual Chamber/MEDC awards banquet on February 21. Nomination forms are available at the Chamber office at 335 East Gaines St. or by calling 870-367-6741. The deadline for submitting nominations is Tuesday Feb. 7.

David Anderson appointed as Mayor News Posted 01/18/2017 - 5:22am In a 5-2 vote by the Monticello City Council, David Anderson was appointed last night as interim Mayor for the city. See this week's Advance for the full story.

Mayor resigns News Posted 01/17/2017 - 6:51am After an early morning pre-trial, Monticello Mayor Zack Tucker will resign his seat following a guilty plea. After significant negotiations with the state, Tucker has been offered two alternatives in a plea deal. At this time, it is unclear which option Tucker will take; however, he will be resigning as Monticello's Mayor at a point yet to be determined. See this weeks Advance for the full story. As of 5:30 p.m. today, Monticello Mayor Zack Tucker will officially resign as Mayor according to...

John Grantier Obituaries Posted 01/17/2017 - 6:13am John Grantier died peacefully in his home in Monticello on January 4, 2017. He was born in Kentucky to Kenneth and Edna Grantier on May 30, 1939, who are now deceased. He was the fourth child born out of their six children and was preceded in death by his sisters Donna and Rebecca. He is survived by siblings Connie, Richard Lowell and Ann. He lived most of his life in the state of Arkansas, choosing Monticello to be his home. He lived in Monticello for 22 years with his second wife, Marilyn,...

MLK Day Celebrations News Posted 01/13/2017 - 11:58am Martin Lurther King Jr. was an inspiration to countless Americans. Drew county will hosts several events over the weekend to honor his memory. See the Jan. 11 edition of the Advance-Monticellonian newspaper for a full list of events taking place and be sure to pick up a copy of next weeks paper for pictures and info.

rollin’ with tolin Sports Posted 01/12/2017 - 9:18am If this is a dream, it’s likely Kyle Tolin and his now No. 22-ranked University of Arkansas at Monticello men’s basketball Boll Weevils never want to wake up. After two more victories last week, UAM has established a new school record for best start to a season at 10-0. Thursday, the Weevils matched the 9-0 beginning to a season Mike Newell’s 2008-09 squad accomplished with a 74-61 win over Southern Nazarene University. Saturday, this year’s team put that mark in its rear-view mirror with a 74...

Quorum Court approves raises for full-time county employees Ashley Foreman reporter@monticellonews.net , News Posted 01/12/2017 - 9:16am In January, the Drew County Quorum Court has met twice so far and has approved raises, county budgets and the county attorney. According to Drew County Clerk Lyna Gulledge, full-time county employees will receive a 6.25 percent raise this year. When the court met on Jan. 2, they approved the county budget for 2017 and reinstated Cliff Gibson as county attorney for this term. The QC also gave Drew County Judge Robert Akin authority to handle the Contract of Obligation with the Arkansas...

Trophy turns blue again Sports Posted 01/12/2017 - 9:12am Billies come from behind to claim hard-fought win In a game where neither team deserved to lose, Monticello fought back from a 15-point halftime deficit to post a 70-67 victory over Drew Central Tuesday night at Drew Central Gymnasium—and win the Showdown In M-Town Trophy in the process. With the Arkansas Activities Association’s experiment with blended conferences in place during this basketball season, the trophy had to be decided differently. In years past, the two crosstown rivals played...

Diamond Blossoms sixth in GAC preseason poll Sports Posted 01/12/2017 - 9:05am The University of Arkansas at Monticello softball team has been picked sixth overall in the 2017 Great American Conference preseason poll, released by the conference on Tuesday. The Blossoms are coming off a 30-28 (24-20 GAC) finish a season ago, with a fifth place regular season finish in the GAC. UAM was defeated in the GAC Championship Tournament during the first round after losses to Harding University and Southern Nazarene University. UAM has 11 returners to the 2017 squad, including...

Cotton Blossoms split conference games Sports Posted 01/12/2017 - 9:03am Coaches and athletes expect to go through highs and lows during a season. It’s just not very often they occur two days apart. The University of Arkansas at Monticello women’s basketball pendulum swung from very low—an 82-65 drubbing at the hands of Southern Nazarene University last Thursday—to very high—an 89-86 overtime win over Oklahoma Baptist University on Saturday—that left the Cotton Blossoms at 5-5 overall, 2-4 in Great American Conference play. And it doesn’t get any easier for the...

Drew Central celebrates 30-year anniversary of 2A state championship Sports Posted 01/12/2017 - 9:00am Drew Central’s athletics department plans to honor the accomplishments of its 1986-87 Class 2A girls’ state basketball champion Lady Pirates later this month, DC Athletics Director Michael Goad has announced. This year is the 30-year anniversary of that title. Former DC girls’ coach Barbara Gilliam-Harris, who was on the bench for that state championship, as well as Goad, the current Lady Pirate coach, have begun a campaign to find every member of the 1986-87 girls’ team, including managers....

Bayou Bartholomew Photography Exhibition Arts & Science , Bartholomew , Bayou , News , Photography Posted 01/11/2017 - 7:49am The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting a juried photography exhibition, Bayou Bartholomew: In Focus, to celebrate this hidden treasure. Twenty-three photographs highlight the natural beauty and cultural significance of Bayou Bartholomew. The exhibition opens January 19th and continues through April 22, 2017. Juror, Margo Duvall, selected the images that capture the natural beauty and historical importance of this waterway. Photographers include Julie Caple, Mark Cater,...

Teen missing from Vera Lloyd News Posted 01/03/2017 - 8:15am Lindon “Trey” Grey, 14, ran from Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Home in Monticello about 11:30 p.m. Monday. He is a white male, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds with short brown hair. He is autistic. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt with “I Don’t Care” on the front. According to Monticello Police Chief Eddy Deaton, Arkansas State Police said Grey does not meet the Amber Alert criteria so no such alert was issued. The State Fusion Center sent out an alert from their agency to...

Janet Kay Treadwell Allen Obituaries Posted 12/28/2016 - 12:40pm Janet Kay Treadwell Allen, 62 of Monticello passed away Christmas Eve with loved ones surrounding her at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Janet was born on February 5, 1954 in Dermott to the late Wesley Euin and Vivian Treadwell. She graduated from Desha Central in 1974 and later earned her nursing degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Her nursing career ended too soon after being diagnosed with lupus. Janet is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Billy Thomas...

Patty Jean Wolfe Nelson Obituaries Posted 12/26/2016 - 11:30am Patty Jean Wolfe Nelson, 76, of Hamburg, died Sunday, December 25, 2016 in Hendersonville, Tenn. Nelson was a native of Monticello and a resident of Hamburg for the past 53 years. She moved to Hendersonville, four months ago to live with her daughter. She was a homemaker and was a daycare provider in her own home for 13 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. Her parents, Jesse and Hazel Mullins Wolfe and an infant sister preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of...

Boozman Condemns UN Security Council Measure Attacking Israel Bookman , Israel , News Posted 12/26/2016 - 11:22am WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) released the following statement related to the U.N. Security Council's passage of a resolution criticizing Israel for its construction of settlements in the West Bank: “I am deeply disappointed in the United Nations Security Council's vote condemning Israel. More concerning is the failure of President Obama to use the United States’ veto to stop this attack. The United States has long maintained that any viable solution to the Israel-Palestine...

Dana K. Brown Dean Obituaries Posted 12/26/2016 - 11:06am Dana K. Brown Dean, 65 of Monticello died Friday, December 16, 2016 at her home in Monticello. She was born on August 27, 1951 to the late Bassie Brown and Edna Hawkins Brown. In addition to her parents and husband two brothers and three sisters also preceded her in death. She was the widow of Larry Dean, a cashier at Ryburn Motor Company, and a charter member of the New Life Assembly of God Church in Monticello. Survivors include two sons, Kenny Davis (Michelle) and Lance Davis all of...

Patrick Wayne Lloyd Obituaries Posted 12/26/2016 - 11:01am Patrick Wayne Lloyd, age 38 of Monticello passed away December 19, 2016 at his home. He was born January 12, 1978 in Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo. to Judith Grant Kelly and the late Robert Barton Lloyd. He was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include two daughters, Elizabeth and Shyanna Lloyd; the mother of his children Amy Hogue Lloyd; his mother Judith Grant Kelly and stepfather Steve Kelly; two sisters, Mandy Lloyd and Jennifer Thompson (Kevin); one brother Stephen Kelly all of Monticello....

Shirley Armbrewster Martin Obituaries Posted 12/26/2016 - 10:55am Shirley Armbrewster Martin, age 83 of Monticello, passed away Friday, December 23, 2016 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff. She was born June 6, 1933 in Rochester, N.Y. to the late Joseph and Florence Armbrewster. She was a retired owner/operator of a day care, a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, her first husband, Daniel Martin; one grandson, Carl Anderson; and one granddaughter, Tracey Thurman, also preceded her in death. Survivors include...

Jackie Phillips Prehm Obituaries Posted 12/26/2016 - 10:44am Jackie Phillips Prehm, age 70 of Monticello, passed away Friday, December 23, 2016 at Baptist Health Hospital in Little Rock. She was born April 14, 1946 in Manila, Ark. to the late Roy Phillips and Alberta Corneilson Phillips.She was the widow of James A. “Jim” Prehm, a homemaker and a member of New Life Assembly of God Church. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by one sister, Glenda Staggs.Survivors include one son, Mark Chapman and wife Patsy of...

Guachoya Cultural Art Center Reception art , guachoya , News Posted 12/25/2016 - 12:00pm A reception will be held at Guachoya Cultural Art Center honoring Jimmy Barrett on January 5th. Barrett is a scroll saw artist and also makes other woodwork items. The reception will be from 6 till 7:30 p.m. It is free of charge and the public is invited. The exhibit will be up from January 5th to January 30th. Barrett was raised in Eudora and spent 34 years as a letter-carrier with the Eudora Post Office. He and his wife, Martha Ann, a retired school counselor, moved to McGehee in 1995. He...

Marion Hill McCormick Obituaries Posted 12/23/2016 - 11:17am Marion Hill McCormick, 70, of Monticello died Sunday, December 18, 2016 at her home. She was born December 23, 1945 in Sheerness Sheppey, Kent, England to Sylvia Newell Hill and the late Clayton Henry Hill. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her son, Stephen Paul McCormick and one grandson, Johnathan McCormick. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Harold McCormick of Monticello; her mother, Sylvia Newell Hill of Monticello; one brother, Kenneth (Linda) Hill of...

Dana K. Brown Dean Obituaries Posted 12/23/2016 - 11:15am Dana K. Brown Dean, 65, of Monticello died Friday, December 16, 2016 at her home. She was born August 27, 1951 in Harrisburg to the late Bassie Brown and Edna Hawkins Brown. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. Survivors include two sons, Kenny (Michelle) Davis and Lance Davis, both of Monticello; one daughter, Staci (Brian) Gregory of Texarkana; the father of her children, Cotton Davis of Monticello; her mother-in-law,...

Martha Graves Kirby Obituaries Posted 12/23/2016 - 11:15am Martha Graves Kirby, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, began her life on April 4, 1942 in Hamburg. On May 27, 1960, her parents, Horace and Nadine Handley, gave Martha in marriage to Ted Kirby Sr. Martha and Ted resided in Fountain Hill until 1967, where Martha was a homemaker and piano teacher. Thier children—Sandy (Mike) Morman, Ted Kirby Jr. and Mandy (Doug) Meador—were born in nearby Monticello. Martha later taught music in the Prescott (AR) School District and Ted and...

Betty Jo “Jody” Hammock Cogar Obituaries Posted 12/23/2016 - 11:13am Betty Jo “Jody” Hammock Cogar, 65, of Monticello passed away Friday, December 16, 2016 at her home. She was born March 23, 1951 in Monticello to the late James Pell Hammock and Polly Pauline Gregory Hammock. She was the widow of Clint Cogar, co-owner and vice-president of CC Cabinets in Houston, a business that she and her late husband, Clint Cogar started. They began their business in a shed in their backyard, which went on to become a very successful and thriving business that ended up in a...

Simmons Bank Donates $25,000 to Miracle League News Posted 12/08/2016 - 7:23am Simmons Bank donates a check for $25,000 to Karen Connelly, and members of the Miracle League board. The $25,000 grant from Simmons First Foundation, be used to provide bleacher covers for the new Miracle League field

AFC: Rain, cooler temperatures should decrease wildfire danger News Posted 10/18/2016 - 5:57am Predicted rain and cooler temperatures should decrease wildfire danger and some of the current burn bans may be lifted, according to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland and Desha counties in Southeast Arkansas are among the 14 counties in Arkansas under burn bans as of noon on October 13. The wildfire danger is high in Southeast Arkansas and moderate elsewhere. Updated Wildfire Danger and Burn Ban Maps: Latest wilfire danger map for Arkansas Latest

Weevils Drop Road Game to Henderson State Sports Posted 10/18/2016 - 5:51am The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team was taken down by Great American Conference opponent #15 Henderson State University on the road Saturday afternoon. Final score in this match-up was 45-17 in favor of the Reddies. The Weevils (2-5, 2-5 GAC) struggled offensively in the opening half of the contest as despite posting similar statistics to the hosting #15 Reddies of Henderson State (6-1, 6-1 GAC), UAM could not translate that yardage into points. HSU led Arkansas...